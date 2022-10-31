Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine | $174 | Amazon



Getting fit at home isn’t as easy as it is at a gym. Your home probably isn’t designed with fitness in mind, which means you need a bit more encouragement. That’s not to mention the lack of equipment either, but you can do a lot with the right bits of kit, and this Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine is 40% off today at $174. The Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine has a digital monitor to track your stats, a device holder to let you stay entertained while sweating, a bottle holder, and can be easily stored by simply tilting it up. It’s great for when you want more fitness options, but also need to be wary of taking up too much space.