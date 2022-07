Samsung 49-Inch 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | $800 | Amazon



For a lot of people, gaming is all about immersion. While some opt for a dual-monitor setup for this, others would rather just have one very big screen. This Samsung 49-Inch 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 32:9 aspect ratio for the widest gaming you’ll likely have seen, has HDR for stunning images, and uses Samsung QLED for a crisp and colorful image.