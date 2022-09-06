SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Keyboard | $100 | Amazon



A good keyboard can make your PC feel brand-new again, and can completely reinvigorate your love of games. Mechanical keyboards always feel especially good thanks to the way the switches feel and sound, and often come with the coolest RGB lighting as well. This SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Keyboard is down by 23% to $100 today, and will see you right. The SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Keyboard has tactile brown switches which are guaranteed for 50 million keypresses and allow you to feel exactly when the key is pressed, have an OLED smart display which allows you to adjust settings on the fly, is made form aircraft-grade aluminum, and has a stunning array of RGB lights and colors too.