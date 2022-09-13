Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bag 15-Pack | $34 | Amazon



If you’re the kind of person who has a home full of random clothes that aren’t relevant for the season, or just kids’ clothes you need to put away for now, then this Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bag 15-Pack could well be the thing you’ve been waiting for. The Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bag 15-Pack is down by 43% to $34, and it comes with three small, four medium, four large, and four jumbo vacuum storage bags with a hand pump too, that’ll allow you to store away plenty of different items in an airtight and space-saving fashion, making it ideal for garages or lofts. It’s a great way to free up some space in your home, and keep things a little cleaner too.