Sony Extra Bass Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $20 | Amazon



A good portable speaker can be a huge boon if you’re someone who likes to enjoy the great outdoors, throws a lot of parties, or just can’t be bothered with something a bit clunkier. The Sony Extra Bass Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is down by 20% to $48 today, and it’s an excellent little speaker that has a surprisingly big sound. This portable speaker has an IP67 Waterproof rating to allow it to be alright if it gets splashed at a pool part or gets rained on a bit, has a battery life of up to 16 hours, is incredibly compact for your convenience, and has a good sound with great bass too. It’s an excellent little device at a good price that’ll have you thinking twice before something else that rhymes.