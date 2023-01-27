This Smart Ceiling Fan for $48 off Has Lights Built Into the Blades

Smart Ceiling Fan | $111 | Amazon



So this is something I’ve never seen before . This ceiling fan has its lights along the blades to create what looks like some cool, trippy flower hovering above you. My favorite part is the color can be adjusted. Not full RGB, but you can set it between three white balances choos ing between a warm white, a neutral white, and a cool white. You can also dim the light levels within the app. The app also lets you choose one of six different speeds as well as switch between summer and winter modes. The 30" smart ceiling fan is currently 26% off but you’ll save another 5% when clipping the coupon.