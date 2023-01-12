This Simple Balm Keeps Your Skin and Tattoos Moisturized

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

As any tattooed person knows, you have to keep your skin moisturized to preserve the ink over time. I love being as moisturized as glazed donut, but for a quick hit of hydration, the People of Substance Tattoo Balm does the trick on healed tattoos . Though small, this stick packs a punch, with nutrients from hemp oil, argan oil, and apricot oil to brighten and hydrate your skin. It absorbs fast, is mess-free , and and is non- comedogenic —i.e., it won’t clog your pores. And since it’s a solid, this is one of my travel essentia ls, along with an SPF stick. T attoos make you look cool—and caring for them makes you cooler.