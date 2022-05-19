Boxwood Grass Wall Panels Backdrop | $119 | Amazon



Folks, we’re headed into barbecue season, and don’t you want your house to look its best? Well, now it can, since the Creative Space Boxwood Grass Wall Panels Backdrop kit is down to $119 at Amazon. Versatile and easy to assemble, this set of faux grass panels can be applied indoors and outdoors to make literally any space filled with festive greenery. Whether you’re setting up a step-and-repeat for an engagement party or just showing off that your grilling skills are simply superior to your neighbors’, you’ll be happy you grabbed this artificial grass a head of time to make your space as lush (but low-maintenance) as can be . Just one kit covers 33 square feet of space! Also, don’t let your hubris get the best of you here. Please follow the assembly instructions . Then bragging rights are all yours.