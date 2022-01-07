Scythe Board Game | $54 | Amazon



Hello. This tabletop game Scythe is down to $54 at Amazon. Grab your copy and then 2-4 friends and explore the turbulent city-state of 1920s-era Europa together! It’s kind of like an alternate history of Europe, plus gorgeous artwork? Should take probably two hours at the most to play through with your party. I’m going to avoid any more descriptions, lest I reveal myself as not exactly an RPG genius. For real though, this game would look pretty cool even not at 41% off.