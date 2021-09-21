SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C | $29 | Amazon

Storage tech is becoming more and more impressive as the years go on. The amount of data, in the amount of space , for the amount of dollars it will cost you is wildly shifting. Like right now, you can get a SanDisk 256GB USB Type-C Drive for only $29. Incredible. Also, because it is USB-C, you can transfer files between your computer and smartphone with ease. You can also preset it to automatically back up photos, videos, documents etc. at a scheduled time. Get it today for 41% off.