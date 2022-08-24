Lefant Robot Vacuum | $119 | Amazon



Vacuuming is fine and all, but what if you could make a little robot disc thing do it for you? Assuming the robots never rise up, or at least not soon, this Lefant Robot Vacuum is $119 today, which is a massive 65% off, and will help you out around your home. Not only can the Lefant Robot Vacuum suck up debris and help keep your floors clean like that, but it also has a mop which works alongside the vacuum, to make sure that hard and soft floors are both cleaned optimally. It has a large 500ml dustbox so it doesn’t need to be emptied too often, and can run up to 100 minutes on a single charge . It’s an excellent little robot vacuum at a truly exceptional price, so if you’ve been wanting some help around the house, now’s the time.