This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Will Save Time in Your Day and Is 68% off

There are a ton of household products labeled “Smart” products these days and they’re mostly for reasons that feel like a gimmick. And yet, the robot vacuum earns that title. It’s given me actual time back into my day by allowing it to run a daily sweep of my apartment. I don’t need to clean myself as frequently and am greeted by a freshly vacuumed apartment every day I come home. This ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni robot vacuum and mop combo is ideal for hard floors and carpeted areas. You can control it via its smart app and pair it with Google Assistant or Alexa to set routines or command it to start cleaning whenever.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop | $350 | StackSocial

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni has object recognition, allowing it to avoid any obstructions that may be in its way like a remote fallen to the floor or a discarded slipper.

The robot vacuum is capable of 6000Pa suction power to pick up dirt and dust from any hardwood floor, ceramic tile, or carpet. After thoroughly cleaning your home, the robot vacuum will self-empty back at its base.

Right now, the robot vacuum and mop combo is a whopping 68% off. Start cleaning your house without having to lift a finger