It's all consuming.
This Retro-Styled Mechanical Keyboard Gives off Steampunk Vibes and Is 25% off

Save $50 on a backlit keyboard with a unique, retro-futuristic look.

Joe Tilleli
Photo: Azio

Azio Retro Classic Keyboard | $150 | Amazon

I’ve never seen a keyboard quite like this one. It’s listed as being vintage and classic, but really to me, it’s giving retrofuturism. The circular keys with the copper-colored finish are going for the typewriter look. Though those paired with its form factor have a real steampunk feel to them. It even has a backlight. Plus, behind the keys is genuine white leather which, what? That’s pretty awesome. And being a mechanical keyboard, it’ll provide you with all the clicky-clackiness you could hope for. The retro keyboard is 25% off at the moment.

