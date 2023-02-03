This Retro-Styled Mechanical Keyboard Gives off Steampunk Vibes and Is 25% off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Azio Retro Classic Keyboard | $150 | Amazon

I’ve never seen a keyboard quite like this one. It’s listed as being vintage and classic, but really to me, it’s giving retrofuturism. The circular keys with the copper-colored finish are going for the typewriter look. Though those paired with its form factor have a real steampunk feel to them. I t even has a backlight. Plus, behind the keys is genuine white leather which, what? That’s pretty awesome . And being a mechanical keyboard, it’ll provide you with all the clicky- cla ckiness you could hope for. The retro keyboard is 25% off at the moment.