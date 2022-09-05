Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset | $100 | Amazon

A good gaming headset can be the difference between winning and losing in a competitive game. It can also be the difference between waking up your housemates by accident and managing to game in secret, so there’s no reason not to have a good one. The R azer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is down by 33% today at $100, and it’s an incredible headset for Xbox users who want to make sure they’re getting the most out of their audio experience. The Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset uses titanium 50mm drivers for incredibly rich sound, has a HyperClear supercardiod detachable microphone that will make sure every can here you, has breathable memory foam ear cushions for comfort, and can cycle through four EQ modes with ease.