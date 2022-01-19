Razer Battle Bundle | $70 | Best Buy

New to PC gaming? You’ve probably assembled your tower with all the right components and got yourself a kickass new monitor. However, if you are like me, you probably forgot about some of the smaller expenses. I spent the first 6 months with my PC using some crappy little mouse I had gotten years ago near the counter at Staples. It could, ya know, point and click but it wasn’t the best for playing through Resident Evil Village. When I finally got my DeathAdder V2, I regretted not just getting one sooner. Lucky for you, it’s now bundled with both a mousepad and a really solid gaming headset—all discounted for around the price I paid for just the mouse.

