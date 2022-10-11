Apple TV 4K (64 GB) | $123 | Amazon

Apple TV 4K (32 GB) | $109 | Amazon

If you’re still watching movies on your dirty old laptop: who hurt you? The Apple TV 4K is $70 off for Prime Day, and will upgrade every movie, TV show, and vine compilation on Youtube you’ll ever watch again. It comes in two storage sizes, and for $14 more you can double the amount of apps films, and games you can keep offline in crystal-clear resolution. Take it from me: The upgrade is worth it.

There was a time when Apple’s “ultimate smart home hub” was a bit of a joke–an afterthought up against sleek laptops and increasingly enormous phones. That’s not the case anymore: The Apple TV 4K is, for my money, the best media streaming device in the world. The apps are intuitive, the playback is seamless and smooth , and the newly redesigned controller finally works like it’s supposed to: as a TV remote.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 64 GB version for $123 on Amazon