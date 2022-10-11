Apple TV 4K (64 GB) | $123 | Amazon
Apple TV 4K (32 GB) | $109 | Amazon
If you’re still watching movies on your dirty old laptop: who hurt you? The Apple TV 4K is $70 off for Prime Day, and will upgrade every movie, TV show, and vine compilation on Youtube you’ll ever watch again. It comes in two storage sizes, and for $14 more you can double the amount of apps films, and games you can keep offline in crystal-clear resolution. Take it from me: The upgrade is worth it.
There was a time when Apple’s “ultimate smart home hub” was a bit of a joke–an afterthought up against sleek laptops and increasingly enormous phones. That’s not the case anymore: The Apple TV 4K is, for my money, the best media streaming device in the world. The apps are intuitive, the playback is seamless and smooth, and the newly redesigned controller finally works like it’s supposed to: as a TV remote.