This Practical 17” HP Laptop Is $500, Down From $640

We’re keeping an eye on Prime deals ahead of Prime Day, obviously. There are going to be huge deals sitewide during the event, and we’re starting to see some early sales that pique our interest. For instance, here’s an HP Laptop for $500, 22% off its original price. This ultra-fast, ultra-practical laptop runs on HP’s 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor on Windows 11.
HP 17" Laptop | $500 | 22% Off | Amazon
This HP laptop is powerful in more ways than one; use its full charge for an eight-hour work day, or take advantage of the Intel Iris Xe graphics that make gaming and movie-watching an immersive, high-fidelity experience. All around, this is a solid laptop for home, work, or games—grab it while it’s $500 and keep an eye on those Prime Day deals.