ASUS TUF 27" Gaming Monitor | $265 | Amazon



Gaming requires a lot of things, but one of the most important has to be a good monitor. While many monitors do look good, you really want one with low latency if you play a lot of competitive games, and that’s where this ASUS TUF 27" Gaming Monitor comes in, especially at 17% off at $265. The ASUS TUF 27" Gaming Monitor is a 27" monitor with 1920 x 1080p resolution, a 165hz refresh rate, ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur for a 1ms response time, is G-SYNC compatible, and is adjustable to make sure you’re not going to strain your neck. It’s a great choice for those looking for response time above all else, and it’s not too expensive either which is a nice bonus.