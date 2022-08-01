Bose Soundlink Flex | $129 | Amazon



A good Bluetooth speaker can turn a good get-together into a great one, and this Bose Soundlink Flex is an excellent little device that’s sure to help you set the mood for your gathering , no matter what that is. With 13% off at $129, this impressive portable speaker is water-resistant, dust-resistant, won’t rust, and can take a bit of a hit before it breaks. It also uses “ a custom-engineered transducer” for stunningly clear audio that’ll make you feel like you’re in the music itself, is easy to recharge and offers up to 12 hours of battery life, and can even be used to make calls with its built-in microphone. It can even be used to work alongside your phone’s smart assistant too, making it a truly wonderful all-around Bluetooth speaker no matter what you need from it.