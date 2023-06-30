It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Is Incredible And 21% Off Today

Smile wide and often with the shiniest teeth thanks to this powerhouse toothbrush.

By
Jason Coles
You also get a travel case and some replacement brush heads too.
Image: Jason Coles

Get ready for the brightest and cleanest teeth of your life thanks to this Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush, which is currently 21% off at just $135. This toothbrush oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to offer unparalleled cleaning, has five modes, and comes with extra brush heads for different needs too.

Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush | $135 | 21% off

Not only that, but this Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush also comes with a travel case too, making it great for those who get around a fair bit for work or just like to be on the road more often than not. It’s also easy to use, and a simple way to keep your gums and teeth healthier than ever before. 

