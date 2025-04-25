This Open Box Microsoft Surface SE Is Perfect for Everyday Use, and It's Half Off

Open box deals are such a great way to save some money. You’re getting a brand new product, unused, for a steady discount just because someone cut the tape on the outside of the box. If you’ve been in search of a new laptop for everyday use, this open-box deal for a Microsoft Surface SE might be exactly what you’re looking for. It’s still brand new with zero cosmetic flaws and its battery is at 100% health.

Normally priced at $379, right now you can score this open box Microsoft Surface SE for just $190. That’s a 49% discount, saving you $189. It’s basically half off.

Microsoft Surface SE 11.6" (Open Box) | $190 | StackSocial

This 11.6" Microsoft Surface SE is the 2022 model. It’s powered by the Celeron N4120 processor, runs on 8GB of RAM, contains 128GB of storage on its SSD, and it’s running Windows 11 SE.

Advertisement

You’ll get smooth performances for your school work, work work, and everything in between. Battery life is super respectable, able to stay one and working for up to 16 hours on a single charge.

The laptop is slim and portable. Easily fit it into any bag as you head out to class or a nearby coffee shop to get some work done.