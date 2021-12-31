All-Clad Stainless 12-Inch Fry Pan | $100 | Amazon
Hey bud. I’m sorry I posted those nonstick pans. I know, I know, they’re inferior, they limit the kind of utensils you can use, they scratch easily—once they do, you’re seasoning your food with teflon, which is probably safe, but why risk it?—and you shouldn’t even preheat the pan before you toss that butter in to watch it skate around before you throw in some food to cook. I know all of this! But some folks can’t afford to be picky, and that deal can be a boon for people in that place. But hey, if you can afford a nice stainless pan, good for you, you made it! And here’s a deal on a 12-inch pan with a lid! It’s all-stainless, too, so you can use this thing in an oven up to 600°F, and its smooth polished finish means it’s easy to clean so long as you take good care of it! And the best part is, while it’s usually $220, you can pick it up right now for a hefty $120 off!