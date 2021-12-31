All-Clad Stainless 12-Inch Fry Pan | $100 | Amazon

Hey bud. I’m sorry I posted those nonstick pans. I know, I know, they’re inferior, they limit the kind of utensils you can use, they scratch easily—once they do, you’re seasoning your food with teflon, which is probably safe, but why risk it? — and you shouldn’t even preheat the pan before you toss that butter in to watch it skate around before you throw in some food to cook. I know all of this! But some folks can’t afford to be picky, and that deal can be a boon for people in that place. But hey, if you can afford a nice stainless pan, good for you , you made it! And here’s a deal on a 12-inch pan with a lid! It’s all-stainless, too, so you can use this thing in an oven up to 600°F, and its smooth polished finish means it’s easy to clean so long as you take good care of it! And the best part is, while it’s usually $220, you can pick it up right now for a hefty $120 off!