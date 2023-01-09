It's all consuming.
This Nice-looking HEPA Filter Is 20% Off and Keeps Allergens at Bay

Air quality is the key to an easy-breathing winter.

Erin O'Brien
 Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier | $200 | 20% Off | Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Winter allergies are a thing! Dust from staying indoors, dander from your, rowdy pet, even mold from wet stuff you dragged inside. HEPA filters capture 99.97% of tiny particles, so you can breathe easier and not worry that your stuffy nose is from being sick. This HEPA filterby Instant, the people who make Instant Pot—is currently 20% off. If you trust their devices to to make rice for you, you can trust them to filter out impure particles, you know? With a range of 1,940 square feet, the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier senses changes in the air and adapts to them. Plus, the filter lasts around a year—because lazy people deserve to breathe well too. Grab this little guy for $200 and make winter a bit easier on yourself. 

