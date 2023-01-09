This Nice-looking HEPA Filter Is 20% Off and Keeps Allergens at Bay

Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier | $200 | 20% Off | Amazon

Winter allergies are a thing ! Dust from staying indoors, dander from your, rowdy pet, even mold from wet stuff you dragged inside. HEPA filters capture 99.97% of tiny particles, so you can breathe easier and not worry that your stuffy nose is from being sick . This HEPA filter— by Instant, the people who make Instant Pot— is currently 20% off. If you trust their devices to to make rice for you, you can trust them to filter out impure particles, you know? With a range of 1, 940 square feet, the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier senses changes in the air and adapts to them. Plus, the filter lasts around a year—because lazy people deserve to breathe well too. Grab this little guy for $200 and make winter a bit easier on yourself.