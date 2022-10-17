Nebula Mars II Pro Outdoor Projector | $500 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



If you’ve got a penchant for big screens and fancy tech, then you’d do well to look into getting yourself a decent projector. While standard TVs are nice, there’s something undoubtedly fancy about having a projector instead, and this Nebula Mars II Pro Outdoor Projector is an excellent one, and also has 9% off today if you clip the coupon, which puts it at $500. The Nebula Mars II Pro Outdoor Projector has a 500-lumen brightness, dual 10w audio drivers that work in tandem for excellent all-encompassing sound, can easily be hooked up to consoles, laptops, and more, and has Android 7.1 and all the apps associated with it, making it easy to use as a standalone device.