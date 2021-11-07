Up to 45% off Echo Show Devices | $100 | Amazon



You’ve always wanted an assistant—now you’ll have one right by your side with the Echo Show. This baby does it all. You can watch movies and shows on the eight-inch HD touch screen, or listen to music on your favorite streaming service with the built-in stereo speaker. Make video calls on the front-facing 13 megapixel camera that frames and centers you automatically. The Echo Show will also hook right up to all of your smart home devices so you can control them from your countertop. This machine also acts as your calendar, and you can set up reminders and timers just by talking to it. When you’re not using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame. This device will always be working for you. Save up to 45% today.