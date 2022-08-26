MSI Vigor Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $49 | Amazon



Gamers, listen up; it’s time to retire the crusty keyboard you’re using. It’s old, it’s covered in bits of food, skin, and cat hair, and you deserve better. You deserve something like this MSI Vigor Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is 30% off at $49, and will absolutely help your fingers feel the love they deserve when you’re gaming. The MS I Vigor Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard uses Kailh Blue Switches for incredible speed and resilience, has a great high-low ergonomic design to keep your wrists healthy , is lovely to look at, and has per-key RGB lighting for a good vibe as well. You can program the lights as you want as well, which means if you’re a streamer or just like to be in control, this is the keyboard for you.