This Moen Bidet Toilet Seat Is 17% Off and Super Easy To Install

It's also quite discreet, in case your friends are not into bidets.

Erin O'Brien
Photo: Amazon

Bidets: we love them here. If you’re not down with a full installation process, may we introduce you to the Moen Bidet Toilet Seat. This seat retrofits any old toilet to be a bidet, and is super discreet-looking—not like, a whole control panel at your toilet-side. And yet, it still works like your standard bidet; and has dual nozzles for different cleaning needs, and self-cleans after use. This soft-close seat fits most “elongated” toilet shapes, and installs ... pretty much like a normal toilet seat, except for the water nozzle. You’ll figure it out, I’m sure. It’s a total toilet upgrade at a steal of a price—just $104.

