SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD | $480 | Amazon



Storage is one of the great struggles of the digital age. There are obviously bigger problems in the world, but when you’re trying to install another AAA game it’s unlikely you’ll be irked by anything more than your tiny SSD. You can free yourself of such things with this SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD which is 47% off at $480. The SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD has four terabytes of storage, which is obviously a big selling point, but it also works with nearly all devices, has incredible 2000mb/s read and write speeds, and is made to drive heat away from the important stuff, and to be sturdy along with a five-year manufacturer warranty too.