Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine | $199 | Amazon



Being fit will absolutely improve your life. Being able to run for a bus, play with your kids, or just walk up the stairs with loads of shopping are all things that are easier to do if you work out a little bit. It’s not easy to do though, but you can make things simpler by having the right equipment . This Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine is down by 39% today at $199, and it’s an excellent way to work on your cardio and boost your muscle strength too. The Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine is incredibly quiet, has 14 different levels of resistance for different intensities, gives loads of information using the MyCloudFitness app; and as long as you use it often , it’s sure to boost your fitness by huge amounts .