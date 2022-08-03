Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $120 | Amazon



Gaming on PC can be serious business, literally if you’re trying to go pro or make money from it. That’s why it’s a good idea to invest in the right peripherals. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is down by 20% today at $120; and u ses exclusive ultra-fast wireless tech to make sure your mouse is faster than you are, can be sued alongside special software for highly-customizable performance, and has 11 buttons to mess around with, a hyper-fast scroll wheel, and RGB lighting too. This powerful wireless mouse is an excellent way to upgrade your own gaming, but it also comes comes with a plastic neutral certification that means that every kilogram of plastic used in these mice is offset by Logitech G funding special recycling programs.