PC Gaming

This LG UltraGear (27", 1440p, 144Hz) Gaming Monitor is $50 Off Today

Save 17% on a new monitor from LG for your gaming setup.

Joe Tilleli
LG UltraGear QHD 27" Gaming Monitor (27GL83A-B) | $250 | Amazon

Thinking about upgrading your monitor setup? The LG Ultragear is discounted 17% off today. That’s a $50 discount for a monitor that is 27" across, has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and has a stylish red accent. It’s actually kind of funny to me that LG decided to redesign their logo for this to make it more gamer. Though, I am writing this post while staring right at this exact monitor which I bought from them last year so I guess they’re the ones laughing.

