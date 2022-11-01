LG 55-Inch AI-Powered 4K OLED TV | $1697 | Amazon



Buying a new TV is a huge commitment. It’s like entering a new relationship, except it probably costs a lot more and will also permanently live in your home from day one, which isn’t how we recommend starting off when you start seeing someone new. This LG 55-Inch AI-Powered 4K OLED TV asks a lot of you at $1697, but it’s 19% off at the moment, so now’s the time to get it. The LG 55-Inch AI-Powered 4K OLED TV has voice control and works with different smart assistants, has an OLED EVO Gallery for better and brighter images than ever before, an AI processor for 4K visuals, and can be used for watching TV and films or gaming.