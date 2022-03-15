LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 | $40 | Amazon, Target, Walmart



The LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a nice $10 off right now. It pulls back and releases to send the car driving forward. If you’re anything like I was as a kid, you’ll do t his purposefully against a wall to watch it shatter apart. Then put it back together to do it all over again. Though what’s different from when I was little is this LEGO model car can pair with an augmented reality app on your phone. Attempt a series of fun challenges prompted within the app with your newly built car.

Buy for $40 at Amazon

Buy for $40 at Target