This Leesa Pillow Is 32% Off and Oh-so Comfy

Leesa Premium Foam Pillow for Sleeping | $61 | 32% Off | Amazon

In the bedding realm, foam has a bit of a reputation for being too stiff, or too soft. There’s a Goldilocks quality that’s near impossible to find, a “just right” that caresses you with a firm but gentle shape. I own a Leesa pillow, and I miss it when I’m away from home. No other pillow feels the way a Leesa pillow does. Leesa has achieved that “just right” feel—responsive foam that supports your head and neck, even if you toss and turn from your stomach, to your back, to your side. Additionally, the texture is designed with cooling channels for hot sleepers. This standard size is on sale for just $61 right now— really worth it for the bed-centric winter months.