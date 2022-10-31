Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block | $50

A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one. That’s one of those things that on the surface sounds pretty silly. But what it comes down to is a sharp knife behaves predictably . It cuts into your ingredients the way you want and exp ect it to. A dull knife may not cut through it properly and vee r off that potato into a finger. Don’t let that happen. This knife set comes with a built-in sharpener block to keep your stainless steel cutlery sharp, and therefore, safe. Right now Amazon has the set for just $50.