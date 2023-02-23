It's all consuming.
This Katchy Indoor Bug Catcher Is 16% Off And Will Free You From The Insect Swarm

The Katchy Indoor Bug Catcher is a great way to make sure you can keep your windows open without worrying about getting bitten.

Jason Coles
This bug catcher has everything it needs to make sure bugs don’t bite you, and it’s $8 off.
Image: Jason Coles

You can get yourself this Katchy Indoor Bug Catcher today, and if you clip the coupon, it’ll be 16% off at $42. This indoor bug catcher has a UV light fan to attract bugs to it and is sticky to keep them there, it should mean that any mosquitos, fruit flies, or anything else that might fly into your home is dealt with easily, and you can sleep soundly.

Katchy Indoor Bug Catcher | $42 | Clip Coupon

We’ve all suffered for the Spring. As it gets warmer it’s nice to start opening windows and letting some fresh air in, but try as we might, it’s hard to make sure that’s the only thing that enters your home. Bugs are everywhere, but they won’t bother you with this. 

