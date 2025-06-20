This Jackery Power Bank Is 33% Off Ahead of Winter Storms

When the temperatures plummet and the power grid becomes unpredictable, having a reliable backup power solution is essential. Enter the Jackery Explorer 240D Portable Power Station, a compact yet powerful portable power station designed to keep your essential devices running when winter storms strike. With a robust LiFePO4 battery delivering around 256 Wh of energy and multiple output options, this unit can charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even small appliances with ease. Its lightweight design and fast-charging capability make it ideal not just for camping and travel, but also as an emergency power source when the lights go out in the dead of winter.

During severe winter weather, power outages can last hours or even days, leaving families without heat, communications, or light. The Jackery Explorer 240D helps bridge that gap by supplying dependable juice to keep essential electronics alive and your peace of mind intact. Thanks to its versatile charging inputs — including USB-C, solar, car, and AC outlets — you’re never left without options for replenishing the battery, even in challenging conditions. And because portable power stations like this are quiet and emission-free, they’re safe for indoor use, unlike traditional gas generators. Whether you’re powering up a Wi-Fi hotspot to stay connected, charging medical devices, or lighting up your home during a blackout, this compact unit is a smart addition to any winter preparedness kit.