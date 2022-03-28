21 Days of Beauty | Ulta



It’s the last week to shop Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty S ale, but that doesn’t mean you’re too late! There’s still plenty of time to take part in the annual festivities. First, check their website each day for the latest daily deals while enjoying 50% off of Ulta’s favorites, must-have, and essentials. The deals and product selection will change each day, so you’re legit going to want to do it over your morning coffee each AM this week. Fortunately, it ends on Saturday, April 2nd, and not Friday, April 1st, so you know that this spring sale won’t make a fool out of you. That’s an April Fool’s joke, just in case that’s not a holiday everywhere. Anyway, Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. Just a few days left. Treat yourself.

