LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet | $50 | Amazon

If you want to showcase your favorite Mandalorian in your gaming room or office, this is the best way to do just that. At 635 pieces there’s a lot of impressive detail here, with Boba Fett’s iconic helmet in all its glory, recently seen partially worn by ‘The Child’ in ‘The Mandalorian’ Disney+ series. This LEGO Boba Fett Helmet measures 21cm high, which won’t take up too much room anywhere, and when you consider that his targeting rangefinder can be swiveled for when Boba needs to lock-on to a lone Jedi or Wampa, it’s hard to resist at 17 % off.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter on 11/20/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/21/2021.