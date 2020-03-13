It's all consuming.
Style Girlfriend

This Is the One Accessory Every Guy Can Pull Off

Megan Collins
Image: Angello Lopez on Unsplash
Style GirlfriendStyle Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives.
PrevNextView All

Maybe it started last summer, when Jake Gyllenhaal was repeatedly spotted rocking a chain during the Spiderman: Far From Home press tour. You know, the one that looked like it could have been a souvenir prop from Night at the Roxbury? Or perhaps it was Harry Styles rocking nail polish and a pearl necklace while promoting his latest album. Whatever the genesis, it seems clear we’ve arrived at peak Men’s AccessorizingTM, and Team SG is here for it.

Listen, there’s only so many ways we can remix “pocket tee and some chinos” into a new and exciting outfit. Meaning? Adding interesting accessories can go a long way in helping guys stand apart with their personal style.

But, of course, not all men’s jewelry is created equal. If you’re ready to push slightly out of your comfort zone without leapfrogging outside it, might I suggest...a bracelet?

I get it. A necklace might feel too bold, while nail polish (or even men’s makeup) might get you hauled into HR for violating your office’s corporate dress code.

That doesn’t mean 2020 can’t be a year of accessory upgrading!

Because truly, every guy can pull off a ‘lil wrist wear.

Below, check out bracelets in three different styles: the humble friendship bracelet, a more fashion-forward cuff in a metal material, and a leather bracelet that sits somewhere in the middle of the classic-to-trendy continuum.

FRIENDSHIP BRACELET

Tommy Hilfiger Beaded Bracelet | $26 | Asos Scosha Signature 4mm Bracelet | $29 | Todd Snyder
Graphic: Style Girlfriend
Tommy Hilfiger Beaded Bracelet | $26 | Asos

Scosha Signature 4mm Bracelet | $29 | Todd Snyder

A friendship bracelet is a great introduction into men’s jewelry both in terms of a fashion and a financial commitment. After all, if you could make one in summer camp, it can’t be that crazy, or that crazy-expensive, right?

Plus, if you do try the trend and find yourself cornered by a less fashionable friend, you can alway say your niece or nephew made it for you, “So get off my back, bro.” But also, that friend might be kind of a dick if they make you feel like you need to blame innocent children for your fashion choices? Just a thought.

Think: small, delicate beads, not the larger kind that gives off a “Richard Gere just getting back from the ashram” vibe. Wear yours alone or stacked with other bracelets or a casual watch.

METAL CUFF

Caputo & Co. Clean Metal Cuff Bracelet | $65 | Nordstrom  Giles & Brothers Railroad Spike Cuff | $95 | East Dane
Graphic: Style Girlfriend
Caputo & Co. Clean Metal Cuff Bracelet | $65 | Nordstrom

Giles & Brothers Railroad Spike Cuff | $95 | East Dane

A metal cuff probably feels the most like “traditional” jewelry; it’s relatively shiny (depending on the metal), intentionally a little tough to get on (so that it’s also harder to fall off), and makes more of a personal style statement.

If you’re trying this look, keep everything else simple. A cuff looks great alongside a watch with a leather or nylon band. Just get ready to bang into things for a little while, like your keyboard while typing, and doors you’re trying to open without using your hands. Beauty is pain...and maybe a few scratches on your laptop.

LEATHER BRACELET

Miansai Bare Wrap Bracelet | $95 | East Dane Anchor & Crew Coal Black Clipper Anchor Silver & Flat Leather Bracelet | $103 | Wolf & Badger
Graphic: Style Girlfriend
Miansai Bare Wrap Bracelet | $95 | East Dane

Anchor & Crew Coal Black Clipper Anchor Silver & Flat Leather Bracelet | $103 | Wolf & Badger

Whatever outdated notions you have of the “type” of guy who wears a leather bracelet, it’s time to clear ‘em out. A leather wrist accessory is no longer just the domain of liberal arts undergrads who play “Satellite” on their guitar in the dorm common room.

Wear yours alongside a watch with a metal wristband for a complementary accessory situation that’s a nice yin and yang of hard and soft.

