Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset | $35 | Amazon



If gaming is your preferred way to spend your downtime , then it’s always a good idea to get yourself a good headset to make sure you can hear the game properly, and your teammates too . This Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset is down 30% to $35 today, and works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PlayStation, Switch, PC, and Mobile. This impressive and stylish headset has a flip-up mic for ease of use that mutes itself automatically when you flip it up, uses 40mm over-ear speakers for an incredible and immersive range of sound to allow you to hear everything in your game, has a reinforced headband for stability and durability, and memory foam ear cushions for comfort. It’s also glasses-friendly too, which is a nice bonus.