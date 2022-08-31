HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone | $90 | Amazon



Modern-day gaming requires a lot of different things, and that’s true whether you’re doing it for fun, or hoping to make some money out of it. One of the most important things has to be a good gaming microphone, because you’re never going to get good results if nobody can hear you. This HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone is 36% off today at $90, and it’s an excellent way to make sure your voice travels as it’s meant to. The HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone has four selectable polar patterns to fit whatever you need it for, has an easy way to adjust gain to fit your surroundings, can fit most boom arms and mic stands, has a tap-to-mute sensor, and glows in a nice shade of red.