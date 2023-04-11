This HP Inkjet Printer Is 44% Off and You Probably Need It

How many times do I need to tell you: buying a printer is a very “grown up” thing to do. You won’t have to go to your parents’ house to print things anymore ! This not-so-basic inkjet by HP is only $140 right now—the lowest price we’ve seen yet— so, you know, buy it! You can remotely print an d scan, copy and fax if you fancy too.

HP OfficeJet Pro Wireless Color All-in-One Printer | $140 | 44% Off | Amazon

This HP Inkjet breezes through stack of printing with up to 22 pages per minute for black-and-white pages. This awesome deal also includes six months of HP Instant Ink, a subscription service where ink ships automatically. A wireless printer is a home office essential—this 44% off deal is not one to miss.

