This HP Inkjet Printer Is 44% Off and You Probably Need It

How many times do I need to tell you: buying a printer is a very “grown up” thing to do. You won’t have to go to your parents’ house to print things anymore! This not-so-basic inkjet by HP is only $140 right now—the lowest price we’ve seen yet—so, you know, buy it! You can remotely print and scan, copy and fax if you fancy too.
HP OfficeJet Pro Wireless Color All-in-One Printer | $140 | 44% Off | Amazon
This HP Inkjet breezes through stack of printing with up to 22 pages per minute for black-and-white pages. This awesome deal also includes six months of HP Instant Ink, a subscription service where ink ships automatically. A wireless printer is a home office essential—this 44% off deal is not one to miss.
Advertisement