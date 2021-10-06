Hex DIY Home Security System | $170 | StackSocial
Really, we should all have the luxury of feeling safe everywhere, but above all we should at least all feel safe in our homes. This home security system from HEX works by using existing Wi-Fi waves in your home to detect motion. If someone moves through these waves, they bounce, break, and bend around them just like water would in a pool. If the HEX detects a certain level of disruption, you will be notified via the app and a high volume siren will sound off from the system itself to scare off any intruder. StackSocial has the home security system for 15% off.
Advertisement