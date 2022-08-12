InStyler 7X Smart Hair Dryer in White | $112 | 20% Off

With few exceptions, most hair dryers don’t look like they’ve progressed past 1997, but I promise you, technology has gotten so much better. We use ions now—like this InStyler Smart Hair Dryer with an ionic generator. Those ions keep you frizz-free and salon shiny. This new and improved heat technology adjusts as you adjust the airflow—low or high, this baby retains heat flow to dry your gorgeous locks in minutes. That’s where the “smart” comes in! InStyler notes this is good for all hair types—so grab this futuristic-looking dryer for $112 at Harmon to bring your hair into the 21st Century.