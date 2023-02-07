This Heated Jacket Will Keep You Warm Out in the Cold for $85

Antarctica Gear Heated Jacket | $85 | Amazon



It’s cold out there, folk s. Last week by me it reached a mere 3°F. We can bundle up but sometimes adding layers just isn’t enough. This Antarctica Gear jacket will give you the warmth your need thanks to it being able to generate its own heat. That’s right, it has six heatin g zones along the abdomen, back, and arms to fight off the cold air. It’ll reach up to temperatures of 140°F and stay warm on you for at least four to eight hours. It comes with a 16,000 mAh battery to keep it powered but that can also be used to charge your smartphone or other devices . Get it right now for 38% off.