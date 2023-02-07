It's all consuming.
This Heated Jacket Will Keep You Warm Out in the Cold for $85

Save 38% on an Antarctica Gear heated jacket with a built-in battery pack.

By
Joe Tilleli
It’s cold out there, folks. Last week by me it reached a mere 3°F. We can bundle up but sometimes adding layers just isn’t enough. This Antarctica Gear jacket will give you the warmth your need thanks to it being able to generate its own heat. That’s right, it has six heating zones along the abdomen, back, and arms to fight off the cold air. It’ll reach up to temperatures of 140°F and stay warm on you for at least four to eight hours. It comes with a 16,000 mAh battery to keep it powered but that can also be used to charge your smartphone or other devices. Get it right now for 38% off.

