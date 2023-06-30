It's all consuming.
Peripherals

This Handheld Fan Is Also A Power Bank And A Flashlight, And It's Only $18

It's hard to believe that this little device can do so much, and it's 28% off today.

By
Jason Coles
It cools you down, it charges your phone, and it lights your way.
Image: Jason Coles

If you’ve ever looked at a bit of tech and just thought, “but what if it did more?” then this JISULIFE 3-In-1 Mini Fan is probably what you’ve been looking for, and it’s also currently 28% off at $18. This impressive little device not only works as a handheld fan, but can also function as a power bank to charge other devices, and it even has a flashlight.

JISULIFE 3-In-1 Mini Fan | $18 | 28% off

The JISULIFE 3-In-1 Mini Fan basically makes for one of the best travelling gadgets you can get at this price, and it’s excellent when going out camping, hiking, or anything else really. The versatility of it makes it a must-have for those who like to be prepared. 

