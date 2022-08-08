Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven | $60 | Amazon



Cooking is fun and all, but sometimes you need some extra gadgets to really get the meal you want. This Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven is down by 40% today at $60, and it’s an excellent way to increase your options when making some food up. This powerful countertop oven has a roll top door to help make sure you won’t burn yourself, it’s incredibly easy to clean, features multiple modes of cooking including convection, baking, broiling, and toasting, and is sure to improve your oven-cooked food, or serve as a handy second oven for larger meals. It’s also more portable than standard ovens, making it great for powered camping trips, or big gatherings where an extra place to cook things could be useful.