It's all consuming.
Outdoors

This Four-Pack of Whiskey Barrel Planters Are Down to Just $34

Save 30% on four plastic flower pots designed to look like barrels.

By
Joe Tilleli
Image for article titled This Four-Pack of Whiskey Barrel Planters Are Down to Just $34
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Going for a rustic look for your home or backyard? These whiskey barrel planters will add a rural aesthetic to your patio or living room. Each pot comes with a saucer to sit on so it won’t spill excess water. They are durable yet lightweight so you can lift and move them easily, but they also won’t crack in harsh sunlight or cold winters. Each pot is 12 inches across at the top, 8 inches high, and 8.3 inches across at its bottom and they can hold approximately 2.5 gallons.

Large Whiskey Barrel Planters (4-pack) | $34 | Amazon

The whiskey barrel planters normally go for $49 for four of them, but right now they have been discounted by 30%. Get yourself a set for just $34.

