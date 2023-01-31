This Food Vacuum Sealer for 70% off Will Keep Your Ingredients Fresh

Food Vacuum Sealer Machine | $48 | Amazon

If you want to keep your food as fresh as possible in the fridge, it’s not going to be with storage containers or plastic bags. No no no, you need to get all that pesky air out of it to properly preserve its contents. This vacuum sealer machine is easy to operate and will help you keep any food you plan on freezing safe from forming ice crystals from freezer burn. It has five temperature modes—three for using dry and two for using wet foods—for the best possible preservation. Right now, you can score this Caloto vacuum sealer for 70% off.